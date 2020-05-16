  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhopal Police arrest over 60 Tablighi Jamaat members for holding religious programmes

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 16: A senior officer on Saturday said that more than 60 foreign nationals, who are members of Tablighi Jamaat, have been arrested by police here for participating in various religious programmes of the organisation in violation of Foreigners Act and under the Indian Penal Code.

    Tablighi Jamaat
    File photo

    Earlier, seven cases were registered against them under visa norms at various police stations in Bhopal.

    1,640 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were in India, only 66 contracted COVID-19: Jamiat

    Tablighi Jamaat had grabbed the headlines earlier over a religious congregation held at Nizamuddin, Delhi in March this year amidst coronavirus pandemic.

    Several COVID-19 cases were reported when some Tablighis travelled back to their respective home states. However, it is not yet clear whether these foreigners had attended the Delhi event.

    Release 3,300 Tablighi members from quarantine centres says plea in HC

    "Cases were registered against the foreigner Jamaatis for the violation of visa conditions under the Foreigners Act. They had arrived in India on tourist visas under which they cannot participate in religious activities," Bhopal Police Range Inspector General (IG) Upendra Jain said.

    Jain said the police arrested the Jamaatis on Friday after their bail application was rejected by a local court. They hailed from countries like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Tanzania, South Africa, Myanmar and others.

    Another official said a total of 64 foreigners were arrested under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Foreigners' Act. He said some of the arrested persons had earlier tested positive for coronavirus and all of them were placed under quarantine.

    More BHOPAL News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bhopal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X