    Bhopal in lockdown mode for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24

    By
    |

    Bhopal, July 22: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a 10-day complete lockdown in the capital to check the spread of COVID-19 infection. The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on July 24.

    Representational Image

    "In view of the COVID-19 situation and keeping the well-being of citizens in mind, we have decided to impose lockdown for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

    Earlier, a decision was taken to imposed three-day lockdown in certain pockets of the city due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bhopal.

      There would be a lock-down in some areas of Bhopal from Tuesday midnight to July 24, district officials said.

      The decision was taken in view of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bhopal during the past fortnight, they said.

      The lockdown will be applicable in several localities in Old Bhopal under Kotwali, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj police station areas, some areas of Bagsewania area under Kolar subdivision, and some areas of Kamla Nagar police station.

      The district administration also announced a ban on weekly market in the villages under Berasia sub-division.

      Bhopal has recorded 4,512 COVID-19 patients so far, including 142 who died. Since June 1, as many as 1,723 fresh cases have been added in Bhopal.

