Bhoot! UP cops claim presence of ghost that resembles youth who hanged self inside station

Madhuri Adnal

Meerut, Feb 07: A police station in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh is believed to be haunted. It is been reported that the policemen at the TP Nagar police station claim to have seen a 'bhoot' (ghost) that resembles the youth who had committed suicide inside the police, a few weeks ago.

According to reports, the youth had reportedly committed suicide after being subjected to third-degree torture by the policemen.

Talking to IANS, a policeman admitted,"About a week ago, some of the cops on night duty saw the 'bhoot' of the same youth and were obviously scared."

The cops had also arranged for a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in the police station to scare the ghost away.

There are also plans to install a statue of Lord Hanuman inside the police station.

However, station house officer Dinesh Chandra denied the presence of ghost but admitted that the Hanuman Chalisa recitation was done at the police station. "The police station is like my home so we organised a 'havan' here," he said.