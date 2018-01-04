Bhima Koregaon violence: The hidden culprits of right-wing terror

The Bhima Koregaon violence which started on January 1, 2018, opened floodgates for a political slugfest. While some saw the commemoration of the 200th year of the Koregaon battle as the celebration of the "enemy's" victory, others saw it through the prism of caste. Either ways, a little learning is a dangerous thing. Accusations were made against Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani for asking people to take to the streets against caste oppression, though Constitutional, this part of the speech was interpreted by some as violent.

However, the two faces, which are still running free in spite of having criminal cases slapped on them for inciting the violence in Koregaon are right-wing associates Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote. No wonder they are not arrested yet, as they enjoy the priviledge of being close to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sambhajhi Bhide is addressed as 'Guruji' by both the Prime Minister and Maharashtra Chief Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Bhide was in spotlight when his followers ransacked theatreas protesting against the release of the movie Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Pro-RSS Bhide is a part of right-wing outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and is immensely close to PM Modi. In the run up to the 2014 general elections, the Prime Minister said that he had come to meet 'Guruji' Bhide not on his request but on his order.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis once halted his helicopter to meet Bhide to discuss 'poltial matter'.

These instances does not leave much to imagination as to why Bhide is still a free man.

Milind Ekbote, also charged with criminal cases for inciting Koregaon violence is a pro-RSS politician, now belongs to Samast Hindu Aghadi - another right-wing outfit. He had been a BJP Corporator before - a position held by his sister-in-law now. According to reports, Ekbote has 12 cases of rioting, tresspassing, criminal intimidation, and attempts to spread enmity between communities against him, and is convicted in five of these cases. He is also an alleged cow vigilante and his group is known to have intercepted several vehicles carrying cows.

Meanwhile the anger has grown in city dwellers in Mumbai after Maharashtra Bandh, though Prakash Ambedkar has been blamed for calling the bandh when the state government had assured probe, the state government is also being blamed for poor law and order which led the violence spread, and also the anti-dalit sentiment.

