Bhima Koregaon violence: PM is a 'mauni baba', slams Kharge

BJP and Congress leaders locked horns in Lok Sabha the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into Bhima Koregaon violence.

Kharge said, "Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence; PM should also give a statement, he can't stay mum! He is a 'Mauni baba on such issues."

He asked, "Who instigated and interfered in this event?

"Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. We need to find out who has instigated the further protests. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state.," Kharge said in Lok Sabha.

In reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, " "Mallikarjun Kharge just wants to agitate the situation. Congress is trying to play divide-and-rule policy as they are frustrated from their defeat. They are flaring up the issue for political and personal gain."

He further said that Congress is using divide and rule policy, bu PM Modi following on the path of 'Sabka saath Sabka vikaas'.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice during the pre-launch period, as several members including those from the Congress and BSP, sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra.

Violence has gripped parts of Maharashtra after the anniversary celebrations of a battle fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions, even as a statewide bandh called today to protest the state government's alleged failure to stop violence, witnessed stray protests by Dalits.

(With agency inputs)