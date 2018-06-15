Bhima Koregaon violence case: Nagpur University suspends Asst. Professor Shoma Sen

Nagpur University suspended assistant professor Shoma Sen after she was taken into custody by Pune Police over Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Shoma Sen was one of the six people arrested by the Pune Police on June 6 including activists and a lawyer linked to Dalit protesters in connection with the violence at Bhima-Koregaon on New Year. Shoma Sen was going to retire soon.

Shoma Sen is Associate Professor in the Department of English. She is specialized in Women Studies, Indian writings, Postcolonial Studies

and Diasporic Literature.

A Pune Court on Thursday extended the police custody of all the four accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, till June 21. Earlier on June 7, the court had sent all the four accused to police custody till June 14.

Violence erupted in Pune on January 1 when Dalit groups were marking the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the British defeated the Peshwas of Maharashtra. The violence also left several injured, including 10 policemen.

