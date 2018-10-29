  • search

Bhima-Koregaon: SC stays HC decision on time extension to file chargesheet

By
    New Delhi, Oct 29: The Supreme Court has stayed an order that refused to grant more time to the Pune Police to file a chargesheet against some activists arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. As a result of this the Pune Police have been granted more time to file the chargesheet in the case.

    On the other hand, the court sought a response from Gautam Navlakha on a petition filed by the Maharashtra government. The government had challenged the order of the Delhi HC which had set aside his transit remand and ordered his release from house arrest. He has been given two weeks time to respond.

    It may be recalled that the Bombay HC had refused to to give the police a 90 day extension to file the chargesheet against Sudhir Gadling and four others accused under the UAPA for having links allegedly with the naxalites.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
