    Bhima Koregaon: SC extends interim protection from arrest granted to Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 16 protection from arrest granted to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case.

    A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it would hear on March 16 the appeals filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde against the last month's order of the Bombay High Court rejecting their anticipatory bail pleas.

    The high court, while denying the anticipatory bail to Navlakha and Teltumbde from February 14, had extended the interim protection from arrest for a period of four weeks to enable them to approach the apex court.

      Appearing for the activists, advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi informed the bench that protection granted to both of them by the high court would expire on March 14 and the top court should extend it.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
      X