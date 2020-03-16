Bhima Koregaon: SC directs Navlakha, Teltumbde to surrender within 3 weeks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The Supreme Court has directed Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to surrender before the police within 3 weeks. Both are accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Navlakha through his counsel told the court that he is not a violent reactionary of any sort. I have an intellectual approach which may on some issues be against the state. The court however rejected his contention and asked him to surrender within 3 weeks. The court also directed that they surrender their passports immediately.

The SC invoked Section 43D (4) of UAPA which mandates that "nothing in Section 438 CrPC shall apply in relation to any case involving the arrest of any person accused of having committed an offence punishable under this Act (UAPA)"