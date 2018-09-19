  • search

Bhima Koregaon: Give dog a bad name and hang him, counsel for activists tells SC

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The advocates appearing for the arrested activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case have sought the Supreme Court's intervention to monitor the investigations.

    Appearing for the arrested activists, who include Varavara Rao among others, senior advocate, A M Singhvi said that the court must monitor the probe to assure the arrested activists as a confidence measure.

    Singhvi went on to say that Rao is a renowned poet. He is 79 years old. His case is like give a dog a bad name and then hang him, Singhvi also pointed out.

    He further said that the central theme is liberty. Article 21 of the Constitution is the main challenge. The charges have been foisted and in criminal law, the accused need natural justice the most.

    He also said that there were calibrated and selective leaks to link the arrested activists with the Bhima-Koregaon conspiracy. We want an SIT probe into the matter, he also said while adding that this episode was done to create prejudice.

    The Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also examined the material that the Pune police had seized before the arrest of Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha.

    Justice Chandrachud who is also on the Bench said that liberty on the basis of conjectures cannot be sacrificed. He said that under Article 32, the court has to look at things with a hawk's eye.

    Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta appearing for Maharashtra submitted the evidence seized and showed the court a notification banning the CPI (Maoist)

    The court would resume hearing on the matter tomorrow. The activists would continue to remain under house arrest.

