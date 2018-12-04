Bhima-Koregaon: Don't raise hyper technicality flaws, SC tells activists

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Supreme Court will examine the chargesheet filed by the Pune Police in the Bhima-Koregaon case. Under examination would be the decision by the police to invoke the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the five activists who were arrested in June for their alleged links with the naxalites and the role played in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The Investigating Officer had moved the trial court seeking extension of time beyond the stipulated 90 days to file the chargesheet. While the trial court had granted the extension the same was however quashed by the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court had however stayed the order of the High Court. The activists represented by their counsels argued that there was a fundamental flaw as the IO had first moved the application. When it was learnt that the IO could not have moved the application, a similar plea was filed by the Public Prosecutor.

The Pune Police argued that the technical mistake in the IO filing the application was rectified by the subsequent filing by the PP.

When the activists raised this issue, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that there was no need to raise super technicality flaws. The court wants to examine the broader contours of the chargesheet and the gravity of the offences alleged against the accused persons.