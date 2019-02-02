Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Sessions Court rules Anand Teltumbde’s arrest ‘illegal’

  • search
    Pune, Jan Feb 2: Pune Sessions Court ordered to release Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. As per Supreme Court order, activist Anand Teltumbde has interim protection till 11 February.

    Anand Teltumbde. File photo
    The court called the arrest of Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde "illegal". The court in its order said that the activist has Supreme Court's interim protection till February 11.

    "I welcome the decision. But what police has done, the arrest and all the drama, is objectionable," Teltumbde told the media today.

    Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority for bail/pre-arrest bail.

    Teltumbde, a professor at Goa Institute of Management, was arrested from the domestic terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport around 3.30 a.m after his arrival from Kerala.

    A court rejected on Friday anticipatory bail application filed by Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Additional sessions judge Kishor Vadane observed that investigating officer has collected sufficient material against Mr Teltumbde.

    "In my view, there is sufficient material collected by the investigating officer to show the involvement of the present accused in the alleged commission of the offence," the judge observed.

    The investigation was at a crucial stage and custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary, the court held.

    (With PTI inputs)

    bhima koregaon case pune maharashtra

