  • search
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police files 1,837 page chargesheet

    By
    |

    Pune, Feb 21: Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police files a 1,837 page charge-sheet against Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and wanted accused Ganapathy, the former General Secretary of banned organisation CPI(M).

    Activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardawaj. PTI file photo
    Activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardawaj. PTI file photo

    Last week the Supreme Court had set aside the Bombay High Court order refusing to grant 90 days extension to Maharashtra Police for filing the charge sheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case. The apex court, however, said that the five rights activists may seek regular bail in the case as the Mahasrashtra Police has already filed the charge sheet.

    Also Read | Maharashtra: Over 50,000 farmers begin march from Nashik to Mumbai

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had earlier stayed the Bombay High Court order which had set aside the trial court decision to extend time by 90 days for filing the charge sheet in the case by the state police.

    The arrested activists had been alleging that they were entitled for grant of default bail in the case as the Mahasrashtra Police did not file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days period and moreover, the extension granted by the trial court was bad in law.

    (With PTI inputs)

    More pune NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bhima koregaon pune

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue