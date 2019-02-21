Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police files 1,837 page chargesheet

Pune, Feb 21: Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police files a 1,837 page charge-sheet against Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and wanted accused Ganapathy, the former General Secretary of banned organisation CPI(M).

Last week the Supreme Court had set aside the Bombay High Court order refusing to grant 90 days extension to Maharashtra Police for filing the charge sheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case. The apex court, however, said that the five rights activists may seek regular bail in the case as the Mahasrashtra Police has already filed the charge sheet.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had earlier stayed the Bombay High Court order which had set aside the trial court decision to extend time by 90 days for filing the charge sheet in the case by the state police.

The arrested activists had been alleging that they were entitled for grant of default bail in the case as the Mahasrashtra Police did not file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days period and moreover, the extension granted by the trial court was bad in law.

