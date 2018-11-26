  • search

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court grants 90 days extension to file chargesheet

By
    Pune, Nov 26: Pune sessions court on Monday granted 90 days extension to Pune Police for filing a chargesheet against four accused Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves in Bhima Koregaon violence case.

    The last date of filing charge sheet against four was November 25.

    The four activists were arrested from various locations on August 28 for their alleged role in instigating caste violence in Maharashtra's Bhima Koregaon village on January 1.

    Earlier on November 15, the Pune Police filed a charge sheet in the case naming ten people as accused.

    On January 1, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

    (With agency inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 21:24 [IST]
