Bhima Koregaon case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferriera sent to police custody till 6 Nov

By
    Pune, Oct 27: Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, both accused in Bhima Koregaon case have been sent to Police custody till 6 November by Pune Sessions Court on Saturday.

    Earlier, Public Prosecutor Ujwala Pawar demanded 14 days of police custody of Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferriera.

    Defence Lawyer Sidharth Patil said as per Supreme Court order, the house arrest was supposed to end on 26th Oct and time limit by SC ends at 12 midnight, hence contempt of honourable court was committed (by Police).

    The defence moved the court seeking an extension of the house arrest of Gonsalves and Ferreira for seven days since their house arrest ended on Thursday following the Supreme Court's order and accordingly Pune police can now arrest them.

    Pune District and Sessions judge (Special Judge) KD. Vadane on Friday rejected the bail applications filed by activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

    A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will on October 29 hear Maharashtra government's plea challenging a Bombay High Court order that refused to grant more time to the Pune Police for filing charge sheet against activists arrested in connection with the case.

