Bhima Koregaon case: NCP Minister upset over Uddhav Thackeray's nod to NIA

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Feb 14: It looks like clashes have erupted in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Agadi. These fissures have erupted with respect to handing over of Bhima Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh reportedly said that he was overruled by the Maharashtra Chief Minister. "The chief minister has the powers. He overruled my proposal and granted consent to NIA to take over the probe," a media report quoted Deshmukh as said.

Deshmukh further said that the state government should have informed the Union ministry about the reconsideration of its decision.

"I was overruled by the chief minister," Deshmukh alleged.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had said that the state government had no objection with NIA taking over the investigation in Bhima Koregaon case.

In January, the Centre had transferred the case from Pune Police to the NIA. However, the Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Agadi criticised this move by the Centre.

Bhima-Koregaon: NIA seeks transfer of all case records from Pune to Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray had said that the Union government has all the rights to step into the probe. However, it should have taken the state government's take on this case before handing over to the NIA.

The Bhima Koregaon case is related to the speeches that were delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, in Pune on December 31, 2017.

On the other said, the Pune Police had claimed that the conclave was backed by maoists, and the speeches had opted for violence.

During the investigation, the police arrested activists Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Shoma Sen, Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj for alleged maoist links.