Bhima-Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha freed from house arrest by Delhi HC

New Delhi, Oct 1: The Delhi High Court on Monday freed activist Gautam Navlakha, one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with Koregaon-Bhima case, from house arrest.

The Delhi High Court granted him relief, saying the Supreme Court last week had given him the liberty to approach an appropriate forum within four weeks to seek legal help, which he has taken.

Also Read | Arrest of activists in Elgar Parishad case: A timeline of events

The court said Navlakha's detention has exceeded 24 hours, which was "untenable".

Last month, police arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.

The police raided the homes of the activists and lawyers from five states - Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi should hang head in shame': BJP's attack after SC verdict on activists' arrest

In a media briefing, the police had released details of seized letters related to five activists arrested in June in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The police also claimed they have "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".