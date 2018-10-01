  • search

Bhima-Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha freed from house arrest by Delhi HC

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 1: The Delhi High Court on Monday freed activist Gautam Navlakha, one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with Koregaon-Bhima case, from house arrest.

    Gautam Navlakha
    Gautam Navlakha

    The Delhi High Court granted him relief, saying the Supreme Court last week had given him the liberty to approach an appropriate forum within four weeks to seek legal help, which he has taken.

    Also Read | Arrest of activists in Elgar Parishad case: A timeline of events

    The court said Navlakha's detention has exceeded 24 hours, which was "untenable".

    Last month, police arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.

    The police raided the homes of the activists and lawyers from five states - Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi.

    Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi should hang head in shame': BJP's attack after SC verdict on activists' arrest

    In a media briefing, the police had released details of seized letters related to five activists arrested in June in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

    The police also claimed they have "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".

    Read more about:

    delhi high court bhima koregaon activists

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue