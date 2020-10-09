Bhima-Koregaon case: Before arrest, Stan Swamy claims 'fake evidence planted in his computer'

New Delhi, Oct 09: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested social activist Father Stan Swamy from his residence near Jharkhand's Ranchi in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case on Thursday. It is reportedly said that fake evidence had been planted in his computer before he was arrested by the NIA.

Swamy had been questioned as a suspect in the case by the investigating agencies, including by the Pune police in 2018 and also by the NIA on several occasions since 2018.

He is likely to be produced before the special NIA court on Friday, where the agency may seek his custody.

It can be seen that Swamy is known for fighting for tribals rights in the state of Jharkhand and was part of the Jharkhand Organisation against Uranium Radiation (JOAR), a campaign run against Uranium Corporation India Limited in 1996.

Confirming the arrest, a senior NIA official said Swamy was a member of CPI (Maoist) and was actively involved in the activities of the banned outfit.

"He also received funds through an associate for the furtherance of CPI (Maoist) activities. He is the convenor of persecuted prisoners' solidarity committee (PPSC), a frontal organization of CPI (Maoist). The documents related to aiding the activities of CPI (Maoist) and propaganda material of the banned outfit, including its literature, were seized from his possession," the NIA official said on the condition of anonymity.

In October 2018, Swamy had approached the Bombay High court for quashing the complaint filed against him in this case. His lawyer Mihir Desai had then submitted to the court that PPSC has no political colour.

"The persecuted prisoners solidarity committee is formed by the elite in the society with the aim of assisting prisoners, unnecessarily languishing in various jails in several states and it has no political colour," reads the submissions made by Desai, mentioned in the court order.