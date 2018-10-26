Bhima Koregaon case: Bail pleas of Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves rejected

Mumbai, Oct 26: Bombay High Court and Pune Sessions Court rejected applications of Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves seeking extension of house arrest for 7 days since his house arrest ended on Friday today following the Supreme Court order.

Pune Police has reached accused Vernon Gonsalves' residence at Andheri MIDC.

Bombay High Court refuses to grant interim relief and extension of Arun Ferreira's house arrest which got over today.

Bombay HC adjourned till November 1, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of FIR in Bhima Koregaon case. There will be interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till November 1.

Sudha Bharadwaj and lawyers Ferreira and Gonsalves, Telugu poet P Varavara Rao and activist Gautam Navlakha were arrested on August 28 in country-wide raids for alleged links with Left-wing rebels.

The raids were a part of a probe into a conclave, Elgar Parishad, held in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on December 31, 2017 that allegedly triggered violence the following day.

However, on a petition by historian Romila Thapar that linked the police crackdown to the strong views of the activists, the Supreme Court had ordered the police to place the five under house arrest rather than send them to jail.