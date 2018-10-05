  • search

Bhima-Koregaon case: Bail application filed for activist Arun Ferreira in Court

    Mumbai, Oct 5: A Bail application was filed for Arun Ferreira at Pune session court Friday. He is presently under house arrest following Supreme Court order. Ferreira is one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case.

    [Bhima-Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha freed from house arrest by Delhi HC]

    On Monday, the Delhi High Court freed Gautam Navlakha, another activist accused in the case, from house arrest.

    Last month, police arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.

