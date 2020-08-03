Bhima Koregaon: Accused formed Committee for Defence and Release of G N Saibaba

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids in connection with the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case at Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

This case pertains to organisation of Elgar Parishad at Pune, Maharashtra on December 31 2017, which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life & property and state-wide agitation in Maharashtra. The investigation revealed that the Elgar Parishad along with Maoist leaders used the incident to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities on the instructions of the leaders of CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation.

It was found that Hany Babu M T was a co-conspirator along with other accused persons propagating the naxal ideology. Babu was arrested on July 28 2020. Further, the investigation also revealed that accused Hany Babu was in contact with Paikhomba Meitei, Secretary Information and Publicity, Military Affairs, Kangkeipak Communist Party (MC), an organisation banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. An interview of Ganapathy, General Secretary of CPI (Maoist) was shared by Paikhomba Meitei with the accused Hany Babu. Communications of Hany Babu with other Maoists of Manipur have also been retrieved.

The investigation also revealed that after the release of CPI (Maoist) leader Pallath Govindankutty, Babu along with co accused Rona Wilson, took the initiative to help him financially by raising funds.

Babu, along with other accused persons namely Rona Wilson, Anand Teltumbde, P Varavara Rao and Surendra Gadling formed a Committee for the release of G N Saibaba who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his links with CPI (Maoist).

During the search at Babu's house, NIA seized one account ledger, one receipt book of the Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr. G N Saibaba, several documents as well as electronic items such as hard disk, USB pen drive among other items.