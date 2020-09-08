Bhima Koregaon: 3 members of Kabir Kala Manch a frontal organisation of naxalites arrested

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: The National Investigation Agency has arrested three persons in connection with the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. The trio are Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap are from Pune, Maharashtra.

They are members of the Kabir Kala Manch, a frontal organisation of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist). The case pertains to the accused persons inciting people and giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad organised at Shaniwarwada, Pune by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch in 20117.

The NIA has accused them of promoting enmity between various caste groups and this eventually led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and state-wide agitation in Maharashtra.

During investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist), an organisation banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organisers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case so as to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities.

During further investigation, it was revealed that accused Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor and Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap were propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and were a co-conspirators with the other arrested accused.

It has also come on record that the arrested accused persons were in contact with absconding accused Milind Teltumbde about Urban network of CPI (Maoist). It was also found that during their visits to the jungle, they underwent weapon and explosive training and awareness programme on various topics related to Maoist movement.

It was also established that in June 2018 Teltumbde discussed about the Elgar Parishad programme.

Following this subsequent inroads were made by the CPI (Maoist) in the organisation and the violence was incited through the members of the Kabir Kala Munch and other frontal organisations.