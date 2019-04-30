  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhim Army to canvass for SP-BSP's Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: The Bhim Army will campaign in favour of SP-BSP alliance candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, the Dalit group's founder Chandrashekhar Azad said on Tuesday.

    Bhim Army to canvass for SP-BSPs Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav
    File Photo of Chandrashekhar Azad
    P fields sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Singh against Modi in Varanasi]

    On April 17, Chandrashekhar had rescinded his decision to contest against Modi form Varanasi, saying his outfit will support the SP-BSP alliance and Dalit vote should remain intact to defeat the BJP.

    The Bhim Army chief said he will be in Varanasi over the weekend to campaign in favour of Yadav, the BSF jawan who was sacked for his video complaining about food quality in 2017.

    "I will campaign for him no just because he is the SP-BSP candidate, but because we have a lot of respect for our armed forces, unlike the BJP which exploits the valour of security personnel for votes," he said. "Yadav is the real chowkidar (watchman) of the country and he will defeat the fake chowkidar. The Dalit community will support him every way possible," Chandrashekhar said.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More BHIM ARMY News

    Read more about:

    bhim army tej bahadur yadav lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue