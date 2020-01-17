  • search
    Bhim Army chief visits Jama Masjid hours before deadline to leave Delhi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 17: Hours after being released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visited the historic Jama Masjid on Friday where he stayed for close to 40 minutes.

    Swarmed by his supporters and locals, Azad, with his trademark blue 'safaa', read out the Preamble to the Constitution. Calling for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he termed as a "black act", he said nothing is bigger than keeping the country together.

    Bhim Army chief visits Jama Masjid hours before deadline to leave Delhi
    Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad holds a copy of the 'Indian Constitution' during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jama Masjid in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Before visiting Jama Masjid, he paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir near Gole Market and also visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad released from Tihar, says will continue fight against CAA

    Thirty-three year old Azad was released from Tihar Jail on bail on Thursday night and received a rousing welcome by his supporters.

    At Jama Masjid in old Delhi, where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest was taking place, Azad also lauded women participating in the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia and other parts of the country.

    "This (anti CAA) movement is for the future of this country, for our identity and to uphold the Constitution. It is our responsibility to strengthen it," he said.

    Azad said it is the fundamental duty of citizens to protect the Constitution and also urged people to carry out peaceful protests against the CAA. He also visited the Karbala at Jor Bagh.

    A Delhi court Wednesday had granted bail to Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, while restraining him from visiting Delhi for four weeks.

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail, can't be in Delhi for 4 weeks

    The court further directed him not to hold any dharna in the national capital till the elections here and said that "the nation cannot be exposed to anarchy".

    The court also said that before going to Saharanpur if Azad wants to go anywhere, including Jama Masjid in Delhi in 24 hours, police will escort him there.

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
