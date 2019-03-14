Bhim Army chief to take on Modi at Varanasi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad has indicated that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He said that he was afraid that a weaker candidate would contest against Modi. I will not let the murderer or my Muslim, Dalit and OBC brothers to go to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi, he said.

The comments were made when Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi visited him at a hospital and inquired about his health. She asked about my health and well-being. She came on her own and I had not invited her, he said. I will not invite others too, he also added.

Priyanka following the visit said that the meeting had no political motive. The visit was to support the voice of the youth fighting against the Central Government, she said.