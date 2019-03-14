  • search
    Bhim Army chief to take on Modi at Varanasi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 14: The Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad has indicated that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addresses a public rally
    He said that he was afraid that a weaker candidate would contest against Modi. I will not let the murderer or my Muslim, Dalit and OBC brothers to go to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi, he said.

    Also Read | I like his energy, the way he raises voice for youth,' says Priyanka after meeting Bhim Army chief

    The comments were made when Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi visited him at a hospital and inquired about his health. She asked about my health and well-being. She came on her own and I had not invited her, he said. I will not invite others too, he also added.

    Priyanka following the visit said that the meeting had no political motive. The visit was to support the voice of the youth fighting against the Central Government, she said.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
