Anti CAA protests: Delhi court to hear Bhim army chief's plea on bail modification

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 21: A Delhi court will hear Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's plea for modification in his bail conditions today. He was arrested in the case relating to incitement of violence during anti-CAA protests at Jama Masjid.

"The petition stated that the order given by the court restraining Azad from coming to Delhi for four weeks during the Delhi Assembly election went against the fundamental spirit of Representation of People Act."

Any citizen can go anywhere during election time and no one has the right to stop anyone like this, the counsel said.

The petition states that Azad hailed from the SC community and his voice cannot be suppressed in election time. He is a public representative.

The petition also said that Daryaganj violence is a Delhi matter, therefore, only the Investigation Officer of Delhi is looking into this matter.

If the Bhim Army Chief commits any violence in any manner or disobeys the order of the court, then the Investigation Officer of Delhi will see it. So why does he have to appear before SHO Saharanpur, when he has nothing to do with Saharanpur in this regard.

The Delhi court on January 15 granted bail to Azad, one of the accused in Daryaganj violence case.