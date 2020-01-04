Bhim Army chief may suffer cardiac arrest, police denying medical care: Doctor

New Delhi, Jan 04: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's physician Harjit Singh Bhatti has claimed that Azad is suffering from a disease which requires bi-weekly phlebotomy from AIIMS. If it's not done, he may suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

In a series of tweets, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti said that Azad is suffering from a disease that requires bi-weekly phlebotomy and has been under treatment for a year.

"He (Azad) is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years. If not done then his blood might get thicker which may result in sudden cardiac arrest or stroke. I was told that Chandrashekar bhai repeatedly told Delhi police about his medical condition in Tihar jail but the police authorities are not allowing him to visit AIIMS (SIC)," he said in his tweets.

Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bhatti requested the Home Minister Shah and the Delhi police to facilitate his treatment in AIIMS for his conditions, failing which Azad may be subjected to a fatal stroke.