Bhim Army chief joins farmers' protest at Delhi-UP border

    New Delhi, Dec 01: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has joined the farmers' protest at UP Gate border which connects Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

    Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

    Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

    The farmer unions on Tuesday decided to attend a meeting with the government after they were invited by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for talks, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting.

    The central government has called a meeting with all 32 agitating farmers unions at Vigyan Bhawan here at 3 pm.

    Hours before the Centre's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and others held marathon discussions on the matter.

    The opposition parties too stepped up pressure, asking the Centre to "respect the democratic struggle" of the farmers and repeal the laws. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

      The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

