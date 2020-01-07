  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad suffering from polucythemia

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 07: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with violence in old Delhi's Daryaganj area, moved a court here on Monday through his lawyer seeking a direction to the jail authorities to provide him treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

    The application claimed that Azad was suffering from polucythemia, a disease of blood thickness, and "requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time".

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad
    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

    If the treatment was not provided urgently to Azad, it might lead to cardiac arrest, the application moved through advocate Mehmood Pracha said.

    It is likely to be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

    Bhim Army chief may suffer cardiac arrest, police denying medical care: Doctor

    The plea sought a direction to the jail authorities or the Delhi government to provide medical treatment to Azad.

    The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court.

    Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, despite not having police permission.

    The marching protesters were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles. The police resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

    More AIIMS News

    Read more about:

    aiims arrested treatment suffering bhim army

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 7:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue