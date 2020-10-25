YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad says his convoy shot at in UP

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 25: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday claimed that his convoy was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district when he was campaigning for the upcoming by-elections for that assembly seat.

    Chandrashekhar Azad
    Chandrashekhar Azad

    "The Opposition parties are scared of our candidate in Bulandshahr elections, and today's rally had made them sleepless, which is why my convoy was fired at today in a cowardly manner," Azad tweeted in Hindi.

    "This shows that they are desperate (and) they want to turn the atmosphere toxic, but we won't let that happen," he added.

    Though the BJP has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, the by-elections are a fight for prestige for the Adityanath government which has been criticised over the recent Hathras case and its handling of law and order, including the police encounters.

    It is also the first electoral test for the party since the COVID-19 outbreak.

    The seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where by-polls will be held include Naugaon which fell vacant after the death of minister Chetan Chauhan.

    The by-election was necessitated in Ghatampur (Kanpur) as sitting MLA and minister Kamal Rani Varun died, while in Tundla (Firozabad) the sitting MLA, SP Singh Baghel, got elected to Lok Sabha.

    The Bangarmau (Unnao) seat fell vacant following the conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

    The seats of Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani will have by-election due to the demise of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh and Parasnath Yadav (SP).

    More BHIM ARMY News

    Read more about:

    bhim army uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 22:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X