Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads ‘Arakshan Bachao’ march in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday is leading a march in New Delhi against the Supreme Court's ruling on reservations in appointments and promotions in government jobs.

Chandrashekhar Azad had given a call for the 'Aarakshan Bachao' march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 12 and also declared a nation-wide shutdown on February 23 the same day.

Several political parties, including some NDA allies, have cornered the government on the Supreme Court ruling that said state governments were not bound to provide reservations in jobs and promotions.

We stand by decision on Article 370, CAA: PM Modi in Varanasi

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018, and said a court could grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made.

A bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that initial inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the act and the approval of senior police officials is not needed.

Other member of the bench, Justice Ravindra Bhat said that every citizen needs to treat their fellow citizens neutrally and uphold the concept of fraternity.

The Supreme Court's verdict came on a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018, which was brought to annul the effect of the court's 2018 ruling, which had weakened the provisions of the stringent Act.