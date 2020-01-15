  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail, can't be in Delhi for 4 weeks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad with several restrictions, telling the the 24-year-old leader, that he cannot hold any protests or stay in the city for four weeks.

    Chandrashekhar Azad
    Chandrashekhar Azad

    Delhi HC has accepted Azad's request to visit the Jama Masjid before he leaves for his hometown in Saharanpur.

    A Delhi court came down heavily on the police for failing to produce evidence of its charges against Azad.

    "It is one's constitutional right to protest," the court said, adding that people were out on streets because "inside parliament, things which should have been said were not said".

    The judge said: "You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India."

    Azad was arrested on December 21 on allegations of inciting violence during anti-CAA protests.

    The Bhim Army chief had said that there was no evidence against him in the FIR which states that he had instigated the crowd to march to Delhi gate from Jama Masjid and indulge in violence.

    Azad's outfithad organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, despite not having police permission.

    The marching protesters were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles.

    The police resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

    Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.

    More BHIM ARMY News

    Read more about:

    bhim army

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue