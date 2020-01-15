Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail, can't be in Delhi for 4 weeks

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad with several restrictions, telling the the 24-year-old leader, that he cannot hold any protests or stay in the city for four weeks.

Delhi HC has accepted Azad's request to visit the Jama Masjid before he leaves for his hometown in Saharanpur.

A Delhi court came down heavily on the police for failing to produce evidence of its charges against Azad.

"It is one's constitutional right to protest," the court said, adding that people were out on streets because "inside parliament, things which should have been said were not said".

The judge said: "You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India."

Azad was arrested on December 21 on allegations of inciting violence during anti-CAA protests.

The Bhim Army chief had said that there was no evidence against him in the FIR which states that he had instigated the crowd to march to Delhi gate from Jama Masjid and indulge in violence.

Azad's outfithad organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, despite not having police permission.

The marching protesters were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles.

The police resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.