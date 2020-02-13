  • search
    Bhim Army chief calls for Bharat Bandh on Feb 23 against SC ruling on reservation

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 13: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in jobs and promotions.

    He urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

    Azad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands.

    Several political parties, including some NDA allies, have cornered the government on the Supreme Court ruling that said state governments were not bound to provide reservations in jobs and promotions.

    On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018, and said a court could grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made.

    A bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that initial inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the act and the approval of senior police officials is not needed.

    Other member of the bench, Justice Ravindra Bhat said that every citizen needs to treat their fellow citizens neutrally and uphold the concept of fraternity.

    The Supreme Court's verdict came on a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018, which was brought to annul the effect of the court's 2018 ruling, which had weakened the provisions of the stringent Act.

