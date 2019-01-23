  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BHEL to recruit 38 safety professional

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 23: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited application for recruitment of 38 vacancies. Candidate looking for jobs in in Safety discipline (FTA-Safety Officers) can apply online from 22nd January 2019 and before 11th February 2019.

    BHEL to recruit 38 safety professional

    Job Location: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha

    Last Date To Apply: 11th February 2019

    Education Qualification:

    Full-Time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering / Technology in Mechanical or Electrical or Civil or Production or Industrial Engineering from recognised Indian University / Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates WITH Minimum 1 year full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from DGFASLI approved institutions namely Regional Labour Institute / Central Labour Institute (OR) Post Graduate degree in Industrial Safety from National Institute of Technology (NIT) (OR) Diploma in Industrial Safety and Environmental Management (NITIE-Mumbai).

    Age limit: 35 years as on 23rd January 2019

    Salary Details: Rs. 62100/- Per Month

    Application Fee

    SC/ST/PH: Exempted Fee

    Others: Rs. 200/-

    Click here for notification

    Click here to apply

    Read more about:

    bhel karnataka telangana andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue