BHEL to recruit 38 safety professional

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 23: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited application for recruitment of 38 vacancies. Candidate looking for jobs in in Safety discipline (FTA-Safety Officers) can apply online from 22nd January 2019 and before 11th February 2019.

Job Location: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha

Last Date To Apply: 11th February 2019

Education Qualification:



Full-Time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering / Technology in Mechanical or Electrical or Civil or Production or Industrial Engineering from recognised Indian University / Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates WITH Minimum 1 year full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from DGFASLI approved institutions namely Regional Labour Institute / Central Labour Institute (OR) Post Graduate degree in Industrial Safety from National Institute of Technology (NIT) (OR) Diploma in Industrial Safety and Environmental Management (NITIE-Mumbai).

Age limit: 35 years as on 23rd January 2019

Salary Details: Rs. 62100/- Per Month

Application Fee

SC/ST/PH: Exempted Fee

Others: Rs. 200/-

