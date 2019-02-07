  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply for 80 Engineer, Supervisor Posts

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 7: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 80 vacancies. The candidates looking for Engineer (FTA-Civil), Supervisor (FTA-Civil) can apply online application from 6th February 2019 and before 18th February 2019.

    BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply for 80 Engineer, Supervisor Posts

    Education Qualification

    • Engineer: Full-Time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engg. OR 5 Year Integrated Master's degree OR Dual Degree Programme in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.
    • Supervisor: Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Indian University / Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates

    Age limit : 34 years as on 6th February 2019

    Salary Details

    • Engineer : Rs. 62100/- Per Month
    • Supervisor : Rs. 34680/- Per Month

    Click here for notification:

    Click here to apply: 

    West Bengal Police Constable 2019: 8,419 constable vacancies in police force

    Read more about:

    bhel jobs

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue