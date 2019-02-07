BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply for 80 Engineer, Supervisor Posts

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 80 vacancies. The candidates looking for Engineer (FTA-Civil), Supervisor (FTA-Civil) can apply online application from 6th February 2019 and before 18th February 2019.

Education Qualification

Full-Time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engg. OR 5 Year Integrated Master's degree OR Dual Degree Programme in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Supervisor: Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Indian University / Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates

Age limit : 34 years as on 6th February 2019

Salary Details

Engineer : Rs. 62100/- Per Month

Supervisor : Rs. 34680/- Per Month