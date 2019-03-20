  • search
    BHEL Jobs 2019: Apply for 400 Trade Apprentices, check notification

    Chennai, Mar 20: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 400 Trade Apprentices in various trades at BHEL, Tiruchirappalli. The detailed eligibility criteria and BHEL Apprentice application process are given below. Candidates with knowledge of Tamil will be given preference.

    Important details:

    • Salary : Rs.11,129/Month
    • Job Location : Tiruchirappalli (TamilNadu)
    • Last Date : 30 March 2019

    Educational Qualification:

    • Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade and be eligible for National by NCTVT
    • Passed 10th class examination education or its equivalent and in Govt. ITI in the trade and under 10+2 system passed 1 year training be eligible for National Trade certificate issued by NCTVT
    • Passed HSC or its equivalent and passed 1 year training in Govt. ITI in "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Trade" and be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT
    • Passed 8th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent and passed 1 year training in Govt. ITI in the trade and be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT
    • Passed 12th class examination in the last 3 years (i.e. 2015,16,&17 under 10+2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry & Biology.
    • Passed Bachelor Degree in Arts (BA) or Bachelor Degree in Business Administration (BBA) From a recognized University

    Important dates to Remember:

    • Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: 30-03-2019
    • Last date for Submission of Online Application: 03-04-2019
    • Publication of Shortlisted Candidates List: 03-04-2019
    • Expected Certificate Verification Period: 04-04-2019
    • Tentative Joining Date: 11-04-2019

    Click here for notification: 

    Click here to apply: 

    How to apply:

    • Candidates have to register themselves for the apprenticeship in Government of India Apprenticeship portal.
    • Select Establishment Search under Establishment menu in the apprentice site and select BHEL, Trichy for undergoing apprenticeship training with BHEL.
    • Candidates should also apply online at bheltry.co.in.
    • All correspondences will be sent to the registered email ID and mobile numbers only.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
