    Bharatiya Tribal Party withdraws support from Gehlot’s Rajasthan government

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 11: The Bharatiya Tribal Party has withdrawn support from the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan a day after severing ties with the Congress.

    The BTP's two MLAs in the 200 member Rajasthan assembly have been backing the Gehlot government and had also voted for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections.

    The BTP infuriated by the Congress members ditching the BTP in the Zila Pramukh Polls, the party's Rajasthan unit chief Vela Ram Ghogra said that this moves puts an end to the relationship between the BTP and Congress. This betrayal of trust has proved that the Congress can never be trusted. The BTS will contest all polls independently, he also said.

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
