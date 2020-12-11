YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharatiya Kisan Union challenges farm laws in Supreme Court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The Bharatiya Kisan Union has approached the Supreme Court challenging the three farm laws passed but the Parliament.

    The farmers have said that the laws will make the farmers vulnerable to cooperate citizens. A date for the hearing is yet to be fixed.

    Bharatiya Kisan Union challenges farm laws in Supreme Court
    File Photo

    On Wednesday, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

    Farmers’ protest: Opposition delegation meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws

    This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

      Farmers' stir enters day 16th, Haryana Deputy CM says 'will resign if...'|Oneindia News

      The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

      More FARMERS PROTEST News

      Read more about:

      farmers protest supreme court

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X