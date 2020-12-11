Don't allow 'anti-social' elements to use your platform: Agriculture Minister to protesting farmers

If govt wants to talks to farmers it should convey that formally: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union challenges farm laws in Supreme Court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Bharatiya Kisan Union has approached the Supreme Court challenging the three farm laws passed but the Parliament.

The farmers have said that the laws will make the farmers vulnerable to cooperate citizens. A date for the hearing is yet to be fixed.

On Wednesday, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

Farmers’ protest: Opposition delegation meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws

This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

Farmers' stir enters day 16th, Haryana Deputy CM says 'will resign if...'|Oneindia News

The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.