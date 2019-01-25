Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee: Rahul says 'one of our own' honoured

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 25: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated former president Pranab Mukherjee on being conferred the Bharat Ratna, saying he is "one of our own" who has been recognised and honoured.

"Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna. The Congress party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service and nation building of one of our own, has been recognised and honoured," he said on Twitter.

He also expressed happiness for Bharat Ratna being conferred on Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and singer Bhupen Hazarika, both posthumously. "I'm happy that Shri Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh have been honoured, posthumously, with the Bharat Ratna," he also tweeted.

PTI