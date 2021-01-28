YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Biotech, SII approach DCGI for using COVID vaccine on those using blood thinners

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: ICMR chief Balram Bhargava on Thursday said COVID-19 vaccine manufactures--Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute--have approached the country's drugs regulator to make changes in the fact sheet to permit the use of the vaccine on people using blood thinners.

    Bharat Biotech, SII approach DCGI for using COVID vaccine on those using blood thinners

    Responding to a query during a press conference, he clarified that there is no contraindication in administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are on blood thinners such as aspirin and clopidogrel.

    The relative contraindication regarding blood thinners is mentioned in the fact sheet of both the vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, he said.

    "Both the companies have written to the DCGI regarding changing this point and that will happen very soon," Bhargava said.

    Explained: How experts will hunt for COVID origins in China

    Oxford COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and indigenously developed 'Covaxin' of Bharat Biotech have been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country.

    Elaborating further, the ICMR Director General said there are two categories of blood thinners. The first one is 'antiplatelets' such as aspirin and clopidogrel, which is not a problem at all, he said.

    "The second category is anticoagulants like heparan, and these patients have a tendency to bleed much higher. The only worry is, there can be local hematoma or swelling can occur where the injection site is. Therefore, it is a very relative contraindication. The anticoagulants can be stopped for one or two days before giving the vaccine.

    "But as for blood thinners like aspirin and clopidogrel, there is no contraindication and that will be corrected in the fact sheet as soon as the drugs controller will give permission for the same," Bhargava added.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 21:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X