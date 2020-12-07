Don’t know where records of COVID-19 vaccine expert group are kept: Health Ministry

Coronavirus: How Indian airports are preparing for distribution of chilled vaccines

Poonawalla thanks PM Modi for support as Serum confirms Covidshield vaccine emergency use

‘Bharat Bandh’: Transport services, essential supplies likely to be hit in Delhi

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for Covaxin: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 07: After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, official sources said.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting had expressed hope that a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks.

That same evening, the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer sought emergency use approval for its vaccine from the central drug regulator, after the firm secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

Corona Vaccine: Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for Covishield in India

The Serum Institute sought such nod for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6.

The applications of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer will be reviewed by the subject expert committee (SEC) on COVID-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in the coming days.

"However, none of the applications has so far been forwarded to the committee and no date has been fixed as on when the SEC will meet for assessing and evaluating the applications," the official source said.