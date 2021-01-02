Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin gets expert panel's clearance for India

COVID-19 vaccine will be free across India, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Jan 02: The subject expert committee on Saturday recommended Bharat Biotech's Covaxin too for restricted emergency use, reports said.

This came a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's drug regulator, recommended conditional use of the vaccine.

This is the second Covid-19 vaccine which has been recommended for emergency use approval after Serum Institute of India's locally produced Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield'.

The drugmaker has already produced about 10 million doses of its Covaxin shot, ahead of an anticipated roll out by the middle of next year. It has a current annual capacity of 300 million shots and expects the first 100 million to be deployed by India.

Bharat has spent about $60 million to $70 million so far developing Covid vaccines. The early trial data suggested Covaxin has efficacy rates of at least 60%, according to reports.

The final decision will be taken by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on vaccine approval.