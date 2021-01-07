YouTube
    Bharat Biotech complete enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for Covaxin Phase-3 trials

    Hyderabad, Jan 07: Bharat Biotech has completed enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for the Phase-3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Suchitra Ella, joint managing director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said on Thursday.

    In a message posted on the company''s Twitter account, she thanked clinical trial sites, principal investigators and health workers for their support and trust in the "public- private partnership" vaccine discovery.

    "My deep appreciation to all the volunteers for reposing and expressing Pro Vaccine Public Health Voluntarism in the phase-3 clinical trials of India''s 1st fully indigenous COVID-19 vaccine," she said referring to Covaxin.

    The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has recently given Emergency Use Authorisation for Covaxin.

    The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteersacross India.

    The company had said it is the only Phase-3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest efficacy trial (Phase-3) ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 20:24 [IST]
