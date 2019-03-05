Bharat Bandh today as tribal, dalit outfits demand Ordinance to protect their rights

India

New Delhi, Mar 05: Tribal groups across the country called for a Bharat bandh on Tuesday to protest against a February 13 order by the Supreme Court that asked states to execute the eviction of all those families whose claims had been dismissed under the Forest Rights Act.

Tribal outfits across states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and north-east have called for a peaceful bandh.

Sharad Yadav announces his support for shutdown

We don't want assurance but want justice on the issue of eviction of 10 lakh tribals and similarly on the 13 point roster system in the Universities issue. This Govt is not alert, positive & pro active for social justice. To awake this Govt I support d Bharat bandh, says Loktantrik Janat Dal founder Sharad Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Modi govt

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has also come out in support of today's Bharat Bandh and slammed the Modi government over the 13-point roster system.Modi government's decision to abolish 13 point roster & approval of 10% quota to the EWS in the General category is not in line with the principle of affirmative action in the Constitution.

Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also hit out at the Centre over the UGC roster-system. Yadav in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Samajwadi Party is in strong opposition to the 13-point roster system of anti-reservation anti-reservation policy in the educational institutions by the BJP government. Dalit, OBC, backward, weak, deprived opposition, this policy is neglecting and ignoring the constitution".

Modi govt stands for social justice, says Prakash Javadekar

We are in favour of 200 point roster and we are going to give it. Only wait for last Cabinet meeting and two more days and university community will get justice. I am very sure because Modi govt stands for social justice, Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Notably, last week, the top court had stayed the eviction order of the tribals and had ordered the states to file affidavits describing the procedures under which the claims made by the Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes (FSDTs) and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs) were rejected. The states have been asked to submit their affidavits by July 10.

However, the tribal groups are upset with the BJP-led Centre for 'failing' to defend the community's rights in the court. They have now demanded that the NDA government should bring forth an Ordinance to safeguard their reights, as per the Forest Rights Act.