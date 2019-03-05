Bharat Bandh today as tribal, dalit outfits demand Ordinance to protect their rights

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 05: Tribal groups across the country called for a Bharat bandh on Tuesday to protest against a February 13 order by the Supreme Court that asked states to execute the eviction of all those families whose claims had been dismissed under the Forest Rights Act.

    PTI file photo

    Tribal outfits across states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and north-east have called for a peaceful bandh. However, reports suggested that the bandh was not likely to impact normal life on March 5 (Tuesday) and public services were expected to continue uninterrupted.

    Notably, last week, the top court had stayed the eviction order of the tribals and had ordered the states to file affidavits describing the procedures under which the claims made by the Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes (FSDTs) and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs) were rejected. The states have been asked to submit their affidavits by July 10.

    However, the tribal groups are upset with the BJP-led Centre for 'failing' to defend the community's rights in the court. They have now demanded that the NDA government should bring forth an Ordinance to safeguard their reights, as per the Forest Rights Act.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
