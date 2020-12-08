Bharat Bandh: Some taxi, auto unions join strike

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: A section of auto and taxi unions on Tuesday joined the 'Bharat Bandh' called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws and decided to keep their vehicles off the roads here.

Kamaljeet Gill, President of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, which represents drivers working with cab aggregators, claimed most of its members were on strike.

"There are around 4 lakh app based cabs in Delhi-NCR. Most of our members are on strike," he said.

President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association, Sanjay Samrat said drivers associated with several unions including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association were on strike.

However, other auto and taxi unions claimed that the strike will not have any impact on transport facilities in Delhi.

"All our autos and taxis are running normally and the strike has no impact at all. We support the farmers and their demands but strike causes problems only to ordinary people," said Rajender Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union.

The IGI airport taxi union president Kishanji also said services of black and yellow taxis were normal and it was not part of the strike.

Agitating farmer unions have threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm as part of their stir. Emergency services will be exempted during the bandh.